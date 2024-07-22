TNA Stars Steph De Lander And PCO Get Engaged During Slammiversary 2024

Pro wrestling has seen its share of weddings, and there's going to be another very soon on TNA Wrestling. At this weekend's Slammiversary show, veteran TNA Wrestling star PCO walked away with two titles and also got engaged to fellow TNA star Steph De Lander.

Advertisement

De Lander got down on one knee and proposed to PCO after the latter's match with AJ Francis, where he won the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship and TNA Digital Media Championship. After the brutal match between PCO and Francis, De Lander appeared in the ring to congratulate PCO and got down on one knee. For a brief moment, she lost the engagement ring as it fell from her hand, and then said the magic words: "PCO, will you marry me?"

The Canadian star immediately responded with an "Oui," much to the delight of the raucous crowd at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Canada. The two hugged and De Lander then placed the ring on PCO's finger, and they then celebrated the latter's title win. Backstage after the segment, the two celebrated the win and their engagement.

Advertisement

"I'm so happy," said PCO. De Lander then spoke, hyping up their upcoming wedding. "What my boyfriend ... fiancé, PCO, is trying to say that he is so happy because he is now a double champion ... he is a triple champion because that's right, we are engaged. You know what, we are going to have the most amazing TV wedding right here in Montreal. I can't wait. Are you excited?" De Lander asked her fiancé, who responded in the affirmative.

Slammiversary also saw a few other title changes as Nic Nemeth was crowned the new TNA World Champion after he defeated Moose, Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Steve Maclin, while Mike Bailey won the X-Division title after getting the better of Mustafa Ali.