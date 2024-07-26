WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Assesses Raw Star GUNTHER

WWE star GUNTHER broke the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in company history, after holding the title for 666 days until losing it to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40. However, "The Ring General" is set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, as he earned the opportunity to be number one contender by winning the King of the Ring tournament in May. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has provided his thoughts on GUNTHER's success and presence as a champion. On his podcast "ARN," Anderson went into detail about the level of prestige GUNTHER has brought to his character due to holding the Intercontinental Championship for so long, while also crediting his brash style and the respect he has for the sport.

"The longer you can keep a championship, the more it means because you let the audience know it means something to you. I've watched this GUNTHER periodically on TV, and he's cut out of the mold of Manny Fernandez, he will stand in there and chop you until your chest bleeds. He's a rough guy, he stands in there and he brings the fight to you and you got to fight him back ... you got to respect the fact that this guy's a great champion, and if you turn your back on him he's going to hurt you and he's going to do it quickly."

GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at SummerSlam will be his first chance to win a world title since being on the main roster, while Priest will be looking to build on his championship reign as he inches closer to 150 days with the title.

