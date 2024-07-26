Rob Van Dam Discusses Extracurricular Activities With Former WWE Star

While the use of marijuana is now becoming increasingly accepted across the United States, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has been banging that particular drum for a very long time. Van Dam has never been shy about his love for the plant, and on a recent episode of his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," he shared a story about introducing a fellow WWE star to the drug while out on the road.

"I've always gotten along well with Paul London," RVD said. "He had never been high. He wanted to try to get high. We were in a hotel room and I had some really good f***ing weed, a nice joint. And f***ing hit-for-hit, he smoked it with me."

Although Van Dam was confident in the quality of his merchandise, it soon became apparent that it was having no effect whatsoever on London. RVD began telling the first-time smoker to take deep breaths and hold them in, but to no avail.

"He smoked a whole other f***ing joint with me, all the way down, and still did not get high," Van Dam continued.

While London didn't have any luck that night, Van Dam confirmed that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion did try again at a later date. The second time around, London succeeded in getting high.

London and Van Dam were together in WWE from the time London was hired in 2003 until RVD's departure in 2007, placing their hotel shenanigans somewhere in that timeframe. RVD had great success during his time in the company, eventually becoming WWE Champion before an arrest for drug possession resulted in Van Dam being quickly booked to lose the title. Along with his Cruiserweight Champion stint, London is best known for his tag team with Brian Kendrick.

