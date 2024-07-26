Former WWE Star Dijak Says He Wants To Work With Everyone But Names 'The Money Match'

Former WWE star Dijak recently opened up about his excitement to work with several wrestlers from multiple promotions now that he's a free agent, but named one AEW star he believes is the "money match" if they were to step inside the ring together today. Speaking on "Wrestling With Things," Dijak went into detail about going one on one with Keith Lee again to reignite their rivalry from "WWE NXT," while also explaining that he has zero interest in working with anybody who wants to take days off or phones it in.

Advertisement

"The only people I'm disinterested in working with are the people who are phoning it in right because I've had plenty of those matches before ... I'm not going to break myself and I'm not gonna commit all of my mental energy and exhaustion into trying to convince someone else to meet me halfway on having a great match ... I think the money match is obviously myself and Keith Lee, we have a very storied history, I think the fans are going to clamor for that. I think that's the kind of match that you can build an entire pay-per-view around if you really want to."

Dijack also stated that he's confident Lee would also be interested in another program together, and has a significant interest in making their continued rivalry a big deal if it happens again.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Things" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.