WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Explains How His Look Changed Working In Japan

In Japanese puroresu, under the watchful eye of the revered Giant Baba, Rob Van Dam underwent a transformation that would redefine his career trajectory. Baba not only sharpened RVD's in-ring acumen, but catalyzed the evolution of his visual persona. On his "1 of a Kind" podcast, RVD recently peeled back the curtain on this formative period, revealing how Baba's keen eye for presentation sparked the genesis of his signature airbrushed attire. This shift marked a pivotal moment in RVD's ascent from promising rookie to bona fide international sensation.

"The idea [for airbrush] came from when Giant Baba wanted to change my look ... I was getting over really young. Fans really liked me, so he wanted me to look professional, because I was wrestling with the same outfit but no paint at all. So I just had like a black one and a red one. You know, low budget. It's all I could afford at the time." The Japanese promoter nudged RVD towards a more holistic reinvention. This included a transition from boxing shoes to more traditional wrestling boots, and an embrace of a more vibrant color palette.

"Baba wanted me to wear boots. And he talked me into wearing boots. ... He said maybe bright colors or something. I pictured at the time that maybe he was thinking of like The Rockers. 'Cause Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels I remember at the time were really over as high-flying babyfaces," RVD recalled. "In Japan, I was kinda, I guess, the American version of a high-flying babyface." In the twilight of his in-ring career, it is clear that Van Dam's influence on wrestling holds strong. His continued popularity on the independent circuit, as well as in AEW, serves as a reminder of his enduring appeal.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1 of a Kind"