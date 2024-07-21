This WWE Hall Of Famer Is Hoping For A Match As Part Of John Cena's Retirement Tour

John Cena's announced 2025 retirement tour has one WWE Hall of Famer clamoring for another match against him. Rob Van Dam, Cena's former rival from 2006, expressed a desire to lock up with Cena one more time in his final year as an active competitor. Van Dam said as much on his "1 of A Kind" podcast.

"I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena, that'd be super cool," Van Dam said. "I know I could still do that same match. Absolutely."

The match Van Dam referred to was from ECW One Night Stand. The story of the WWE guy coming into ECW's house had a particularly effective build-up and led to an encounter that was unlike any Cena was involved in up to that point. Already polarizing among his own WWE audience, Cena was met with a blazingly hostile reaction by the pro-ECW crowd. Thanks to interference from Edge, Van Dam came out on top as the new WWE Champion, much to the delight of the Hammerstein Ballroom. Van Dam recounted what it was like working with Cena that night.

"[Cena's] been the top guy for a long time," Van Dam said. "When I worked with him, he was in that position. It was obvious why he was in that position. He was really, really good at feeling the crowd, interacting with the crowd... He knew going out there that he was going to be up against a crowd that hated him. Really the vocal, physical, most opinionated crowd ever. But he was ready for it, and he handled it great, and I enjoyed working with him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1 of a Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.