John Cena Opens Up About WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena is hanging up his jorts after over two decades in the wrestling business. After announcing his retirement tour at Money In The Bank, the former WWE Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on his 22 years in WWE.

"For over 22 years YOU have allowed me to be a part of many special moments," Cena wrote. "We have incredible history together from setbacks to triumph and all in between. I'm so grateful to be invited back home so we can write the last chapter of this unforgettable ride. Sunsets are often the most memorable experience. I can't wait to share this sunset with my family. See you all very soon. The Last Time Is Now!"

Cena's retirement tour will start in December and take the former WWE United States Champion through to the end of 2025, including WWE's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 events. Cena has maintained a consistent schedule, managing at least one match in a WWE ring per year since his WWE debut in 2002. Cena is keeping the door open for a possible rematch with such legendary rivals as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Former rival CM Punk has also teased that he would like to tangle with Cena one last time, while a myriad of Superstars are currently working on pitches or already pitching ideas for ways they can cross paths with Cena before he retires at the end of 2025. There's been speculation from pundits also about whether the 16-time world champion will hold WWE gold one last time before his retirement.