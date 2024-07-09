Retiring WWE Star John Cena Addresses Potential Match With The Rock, Final Opponent

This past Saturday at Money in the Bank, John Cena made a surprise appearance to officially announce his retirement from in-ring competition, revealing that next year's WrestleMania will be his last, and he plans on calling it quits by the end of 2025. However, Cena's shocking announcement has led fans and wrestling media alike to question who could challenge the 16-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41 or be his final opponent in WWE, and at the Money in the Bank 2024 Post-Show Press Conference, Cena was asked about locking up with The Rock one last time.

Advertisement

"There is always unfinished business in the WWE, which probably makes this announcement extremely surprising because I'm trying to close up shop here. I don't and have never put much stock in expectations that are beyond my control and I've tried to lead an existence where I can control what I can." Cena was also questioned about other wrestlers in WWE that he would consider challenging during his final run, but the 22-year veteran responded that he has no authority in choosing who he steps in the ring with.

"I am in no position to handpick opponents. I have always had a wonderful time challenging myself, telling stories with whatever hand I was dealt. So I think that is part of the allure and part of the excitement of what we are about to embark is the stories we can tell and hopefully who will show up." Cena also mentioned that he will be making an appearance at the very first "WWE Raw" on Netflix in January, while also stating that he will be competing at the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

Please credit WWE when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.