PCO Shoots On Signing With ROH Over AEW, All Out's Backstage Fight & More - Exclusive Interview

The reason I asked you about The Bucks and all this is because I know you have some familiarity with everybody that's involved with the biggest story of pro wrestling right now. So from your end, I don't know if you watched what Punk said at All Out media scrum or just read what he said, but what's your reaction when you see CM Punk go out there and say what he said after AEW All Out?

Well the thing is, there's a lot of information missing for me. If you're not there on a day-to-day basis and you don't see someone react on a day-to-day, or on a moment-to-moment, you don't know his attitude whatsoever, because we're on the outside. I've met Punk a few times, maybe 10 times. He's not one of my friends, so I don't know him personally. So I don't know how he's feeling, what he's going through, what the promises were, and what happened, what doesn't happen, because that's the thing with this business. And the bigger the stakes, the bigger the stages, the bigger everything is, the more problems you're going to have. So I remember even saying that he was always the king of the jungle, and there's a reason for that, because he knew he had to deal with a lot of problems and things like that.

Do you think Punk handled it the right way by airing his grievances, and calling out The Bucks, and the EVPs and Hangman Page?

I think he's old enough, he's got enough experience to know what's right and what's wrong. If you ask me how I would handle this situation, I would probably handle it in a different way. But that's me. That's the way I am. For me, in front of a camera, that's not where I like to speak out my problems, and to wash my dirty laundry in front of cameras or a microphone. I mean, it's good for the show. It creates those moments where, jeez, is that real? Was it something to spike up the interest of the pay-per-view, whatever, or if it's just personal? It's pretty damn crazy.

And it sounds like it got crazier, because then backstage it sounds like a giant brawl broke out where everybody was biting and punching each other. You've been in this business more than a cup of coffee.

I've been through those things, too. I've done it. I've been there, I've done that. So that's why I speak with experience right here. The way I've handled my things in the past, way in the past, with The Kliq, with Sean and Diesel, and it was some bad blood at that time. It was pretty bad. And if I had to redo it again, it wouldn't be like that. It would be, and first of all, sometimes you've just got to be tough mentally. You've just got to tough it up. You've just got to go through the situation.

And look at me now. With times, everything change. And probably me and Kevin Nash are super good buddies right now. I wouldn't say best friends, but every time we see each other, man, we're having fun. We went out a few times together in the past after that, and we had great nights, good fun, and good evenings, and supper, whatever. And at one point I couldn't stand him. And the reason is there's so much build up in between everybody that gets to your head, too. So you need to have a clear head ... Yeah, it's a lot, man. I know, I kind of feel where everybody's at, and it's not a good situation.