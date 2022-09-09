Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run

Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.

"It was kind of cool, because with this business, some days you open your phone and you're like, 'Hey, you're going to London tomorrow at 6:00 a.m.,'" he said. "And you go, 'Okay,' and you go. This was one of those things that for a month or two ahead of time, they're like, 'Could you see working with Breakker? What do you think here?'"

Ziggler recalled appreciating what "NXT" had to offer him.

"I was like, 'Oh, this is exciting and fun,'" he continued. "And I'm getting a little bit of a different take on my character, I thought this would be really cool, and it ended up going so well and working so smoothly with Breakker who was very, very, like comically new — only a handful of matches. For that to go as well as it did, and have that chemistry and camaraderie that we had, we ended up extending it three more weeks than we were going to."

Ziggler added the experience with Breakker "helped him and helped me so well." And as a big surprise, he found himself hearing something he rarely encounters in his WWE matches.

"I'm so used to getting booed, and to get cheered by [the "NXT audience] ... it was just nice to have a different perspective of it."