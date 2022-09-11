Freddie Prinze Jr. Confirms WWE Forgot To Cut Feed On Recent Show

While many people expected Roman Reigns' victory over Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last Saturday's Clash at the Castle, few assumed the bout would have a musical post-script with British boxing champion Tyson Fury serenading the Scottish McIntyre with the Don McLean song "American Pie."

But according to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on his Spotify podcast "Wrestling with Freddie," Fury's vocalizing – which covered the first stanza of the classic tune followed by a sing-along with the Cardiff audience – was not supposed to be part of the broadcast. "The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut," Prinze said. "I know this for a fact — I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running and all of a sudden Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang 'Sweet Caroline' after a loss. It was so weird."

The podcast's co-host Jeff Dye overlooked Prinze's misidentification of Fury's song but shared his sentiment over the unlikely wrap-up. "It felt like some weird house show," Dye said. "It was so corny and so stupid. And it made Fury and McIntyre look weird and unusual after a big loss like that." As for the song itself, this was not the first time Fury performed the McLean song at the end of a bout — back in April at London's Wembley Stadium, he broke into "American Pie" after his sixth round TKO of Dillian Whyte.