Stone Cold Steve Austin Says This Wrestler Had The Best Mic Skills Of The Attitude Era

During WWE's Attitude Era, the microphone became a power tool for wrestling's elite to sharpen their personas while puncturing their rivals' reputations. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin used an appearance on YouTube's "First We Feast" to praise Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for being able to establish his stardom via the mic.

"You cannot overlook The Rock," Austin said when asked which Attitude Era star was the most talented on the mic. "When he first arrived on the scene, he was this good-looking, third-generation babyface and people just didn't take to him. They'd say, 'Die Rocky Die! Die Rocky Die!'" Austin recalled that Johnson began to click with audiences when he joined the Nation of Domination and "ascended to the top of that organization."

The Rock made use of multiple catchphrases to get himself over during his time in WWE; perhaps his most famous line was "If you smell what The Rock is cooking" — which eventually was incorporated into his entrance theme — though "Know your role and shut your mouth" is definitely up there. According to Austin, The Rock's mic skills proved invaluable in helping to win fans.