PCO Names Top AEW Star He Wants A Match Against

PCO believes a showdown with one top AEW star is possible. If there's one thing PCO has figured out in the wrestling business, it's longevity. The former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion has aged like fine wine and remains a solid act at 54 years old. It was just near three years ago when PCO captured the ROH World Championship.

As time has gone on, however, PCO has likely missed out on his dream match with The Undertaker, who has retired from in-ring action. While PCO may have lost out on that match, he thinks there's a possibility to face someone just as iconic on the AEW roster. Here's what he told Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

"I don't think so, but there's so many other great legend matches that could be possible or just good matches that could be possible," PCO said. "I don't know Forbidden Door, how far it's gonna go right now. For me, if it was well played I think Sting is another good one."

PCO also mentioned another AEW star and legend of the industry.

"Maybe [Chris] Jericho," PCO said. "It depends on how everything turns out and how everything plays out, but I'm sure there's a huge, huge match somewhere up there."

For now, PCO will continue to perform under the IMPACT Wrestling banner. His contract will be up sometime in October. He has praised IMPACT and said he enjoys working there, but time will tell if there will be a bigger opportunity down the road.