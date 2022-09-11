Mr. Kennedy Recalls Advice Eddie Guerrero Gave Him After His Last Match

Mr. Kennedy has reflected on the time he got to share the ring with Eddie Guerrero. On the November 11, 2005 episode of "SmackDown," Kennedy went one-on-one with Guerrero. Kennedy lost the match as he was disqualified. This ended up being Guerrero's final match, as he passed away two days after that episode of "SmackDown" aired.

During an interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," Kennedy said it's difficult for him to express how he feels about being the last person Guerrero shared the ring with.

"I don't know how to answer that question, honestly," Kennedy said. "I'm happy that I was able to be a part of his history at all. Just the fact that I was able to get in the ring with him a few times and learn from him."

Kennedy also recalled a key piece of advice Guerrero gave him after their match.

"I remember after that match that night, we came back and he was trying to get me to slow down a little bit," Kennedy said. "He's just like, 'You gotta listen to the people a little more,' and if I watch back I could see those areas and those parts where I was rushing. It was just a great honor to have wrestled him at all, and unfortunately it just sucks that happens to be his last match."

Kennedy discussed the influence that Guerrero has had on the wrestling business even today. He doesn't think anyone hits the Three Amigos better than Guerrero.