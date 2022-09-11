Ken Shamrock Doesn't Think WWE Knew What To Do With Him

Ken Shamrock is looking back on his two years with the WWE and wondering whether the league failed to figure out how to use him properly.

In an interview with The Ultimate Wrestling Podcast, believed that he was on the road to WWE glory when he joined the talent roster in 1997.

"I felt like having the feud with The Rock and the great matches that we put together, it was the road to my chance to contend for the title," he said. "I did the tag team, won King of the Ring, won the Intercontinental – the next thing was going to be contending for the heavyweight title."

But Shamrock noted that "a lot of things happened that kind of muckied the water, and it just never materialized. And a lot of people say this – a lot of people that have brilliant minds in wrestling will tell you they just didn't know what to do with me."

Shamrock complained that WWE was indifferent to his efforts to work different moves into wrestling, adding that his ideas were used to build up Brock Lesnar.

"They could have done the same thing with me that they did with Brock because I was legitimately a tough guy with a no rules background as a professional where anything goes," he continued. "Whereas Brock came in and he was an MMA fighter – obviously still tough, still great. But the role that I had was bare knuckle tournaments – five-man, six-man, 10-man tournaments, and the baddest guys are going to win. So, I just think I kind of broke the mold for them to realize that there's an opportunity to build somebody here. They just didn't know when I came in what to do."