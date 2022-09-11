Alan Angels Is Grateful To Recently Suspended AEW Star

Not too long ago, All Elite Wrestling released former Dark Order member, Alan "5" Angels. Since then he has made his rounds around the wrestling world, taking on names such as Konosuke Takeshita, Mike Bailey, and Jonathan Gresham. Before leaving however, and even before he joined the Dark Order, Angels had his AEW debut all the way back in April of 2020, where he took on then AEW World Tag Team Champion, Kenny Omega.



While on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho," Jericho, who was on commentary during Angels vs Omega, and Angels discussed the match. "I think maybe he trusted me. Maybe that's why he made me look as good as he did," said Angels During the match, fans would come to find that it was surprisingly competitive. The competitive of the match would be met from criticism from some fans who were unfamiliar with Angels.

Angels opened up his thoughts on the criticism and the fact that the original four minute match got shortly extended. "Everyone online was like, 'Oh why did Kenny Omega go fifteen minutes with this guy... I'm super grateful for him, and I owe my career to three or four people, and I think Kenny is definitely on that list," said Angels. That wouldn't be the only time the two would face off however, as a year and a half later, Angels found himself standing across the ring from Omega once again in November of 2021. While the result was the same, Angels lasted just a little bit longer against The Best Bout Machine.