Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania

Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."

"You know what I would like to do? I'd like to do an hour with Shinsuke Nakamura, and have it tie into his MMA and striking background. And my wrestling background," he said, "So we kind of give it an MMA style feel to it with a build. And forty five minutes to an hour to make that where you see your body does that fight or flight halfway. through to where you go 'this is some legitimate stuff."

Ziggler went on to allude towards seeing some Japanese strong style come out in the match. "Make it [...] like over in Japan where it's like not quite a genuine UFC MMA fight, but pretty damn close," he said while elaborating on the style of the potential match

A match on The Grandest Stage of Them All wouldn't be the first clash between the two men, as Nakamura made his in-ring main roster debut against Ziggler at Backlash in 2017. The match left Ziggler with a very positive impression of Nakamura. "I love Shinsuke, he does some of the coolest stuff. He's a great guy, he's so good, he understands this so well," Ziggler said, "we just relate to each other so well."