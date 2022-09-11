Noelle Foley Opens Up About Concussion Injury From Popular Amusement Park Ride

Mick Foley's daughter Noelle Foley took to Twitter Sunday evening to address how her concussion occurred three years ago. Noelle is currently dealing with Post Concussion Syndrome and Tinnitus.

"This is the first time I'm publicly saying this. My concussion & neck injury occurred at Dollywood on the Mystery Mine coaster. I hope @Dollywood & @DollyParton can make this right & ensure that what happened to me will never happen at their park again," Noelle wrote.

She also shared a video on Twitter, explaining the time and date when the accident happened.

"Today marks three years since my concussion. Three whole years, like that, doesn't even seem real," Noelle said. "I've never made this public before, but on September 11, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m, I got my concussion on the Mystery Mine coaster at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. I never thought, 'Oh, I'm going to get an injury and ruin myself on this roller coaster.' I can't do any of the things that I once loved. All of the things I once loved just cause me pain. I just truly hope that Dollywood and Dolly can do something. Just to make things right and to make sure that nothing like this happens to anyone ever again at their park."

As noted, it was reported in May 2021, that Noelle was diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is a disorder that causes sounds that otherwise seem normal to most people to sound unbearably loud. Before her injuries, Noelle had initially pursued a career in pro wrestling, and was shown training during the 2016 WWE Network reality series "Holy Foley."