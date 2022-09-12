Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns

Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE.

"Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever. You know, tried to make pro football, never really played a whole lot of football. A couple time all-American and wrestling, almost makes the football team, the Minnesota Vikings, then he says, 'Hey, I'm gonna go fight the UFC,' becomes a UFC Heavyweight Champion."

Austin cited Lesnar's two decades in wrestling, which began in 2000 when he was signed with the WWF, initially working in its developmental Ohio Valley Wrestling promotion before going to the parent organization with a star-making debut on "WWE Raw" on March 18, 2022.

"He's still, after over 20 years, the biggest draw — him and Roman — in the business today," Austin continued, referring to reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. "Brock Lesnar has had one of the most amazing, different runs in the history of the business, and no one will ever do it like Brock Lesnar has done it, whether it's Suplex City or in the Octagon or whatever it is Brock is doing."

Austin also credited "that baby face run [Lesnar] had right before WrestleMania 38" as being one of the primary reasons he still resonates with audiences.

"When you have this big mass of an alpha male and he shows that vulnerability, people just clamor to him," Austin said, adding that Lesnar is "just a charismatic force of nature."