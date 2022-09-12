Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Acknowledge Love From ESPN Host

WWE events aren't part of the schedule on the ESPN cable network, but a host of ESPN's "First Take" gave an unexpected shoutout to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On the September 12 edition of "First Take," co-host Dan Orlovsky unbuttoned his jacket to reveal a sweater bearing the "Acknowledge Your Daddy" slogan popularized by Roman Reigns.

"That's my mood this year when I come on 'First Take,'" Orlovsky said with a smile to co-host Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, who was puffing on a cigar while Orlovsky revealed his fashion statement, responded to the display by laughing, "When I saw that shirt, the first thought that came to my mind is, you're begging your kids to acknowledge you because they know how cheap you are. You understand? To their mama as well as them."

But another co-host, Molly Qerim, offered her view of the sweater's message by pointing to Orlovsky and announcing, "You know what came to my mind? This dude's always right."

While Orlovsky and his "First Take" cohorts didn't identify the source of "Acknowledge Your Daddy," Reigns learned of the tribute quickly after Orlovsky shared the segment on Twitter.

"Gotta believe it to achieve it," Reigns tweeted.

Paul Heyman also weighed in, tweeting, "As #SpecialCounsel to Roman Reigns, I must point out that Dan Orlovsky proves himself (ONCE AGAIN) to be far smarter than Stephen A. Smith, for it is Dan who chooses to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!"

Orlovsky is a known WWE fan and has attended wrestling events with his family.