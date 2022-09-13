Update On AEW House Of Black Trademark

Although Malakai Black is reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling for the time being, a trademark filing for the House of Black stable is still currently active.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, the "House of Black" trademark, filed by AEW on September 8, 2022, is still "live." The filing states that the name intends to be used for "G & S: Beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts" and "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."

Interestingly, the day prior to the filing being made, Fightful reported that AEW talent were under the impression that Black was done with the company. Black's most recent appearance for AEW came at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, where Black teamed up with fellow House of Black members Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a losing effort against Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro. After the match, the former "NXT" Champion waved and bowed to fans in attendance, seemingly saying his goodbyes. Rumors had been flying prior to All Out that Black had requested his release and been turned down, but Fightful's report indicated that AEW CEO Tony Khan reluctantly accepted the request, under certain (unknown) conditions. There's been no official announcement to this point regarding Black's AEW status, but after his reported release, Northeast Wrestling revealed that Black had been pulled from their Wrestling Under the Stars event due to "health issues."