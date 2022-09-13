Teddy Long Shoots On CM Punk, AEW All Out Brawl, Vince McMahon Retiring & More! - Exclusive

And in this situation, Tony Khan didn't cut off CM Punk, and Tony Khan was right there the whole time. What was your impression of the way Tony Khan handled it when all this started to break out?

Well, I think with Tony Khan being new to our business, you know what I mean? I really don't think Tony Khan knew what to do ... I don't even think he even thought about cutting off CM Punk's mic. I think Tony Khan wanted to hear it. So a lot of times, a lot of things used to happen in WWE. A lot of things were going, people would wonder why, but then somebody wanted to see that or somebody wanted to hear it. So that's why it wouldn't cut. So like I said, I just don't think Tony Khan knew what to do. I think he was probably more surprised than anybody.

Well and you worked for Vince McMahon for many years, how do you think Vince would've handled this situation?

Well, I think if some of it was good and if Vince felt that way about some of them, like Punk felt that way, if he really felt that way and they didn't know it, well then that would be Vince's way of letting them know, by somebody else saying it. So like I said, I don't know. I think Vince would've maybe probably let him continue to talk until maybe he started saying something that might have been just too outrageous. Then I think they might have cut him off. But like I said, he's just talking about the talent, and some things we don't know. I'm not there and you're not there, but some things might be true, we just don't know. But in order for a guy to get out there and speak stuff like that, then he has to know what he's talking about. You can be sued.

You can't be just saying stuff like that about people unless you really know what you're talking about. So if nobody's trying to sue him or nobody's trying to go after him for what he said, then I think pretty much it might have been true.

So you made an interesting comment there about how Vince would let somebody else go out and say for him maybe how he was feeling. Now Tony did sit there and not stop Punk. Are you saying that maybe a little part of you believes that maybe some of what Punk was saying is stuff that Tony wanted out there that he may have wanted to be said and just didn't want to have to say it himself?

Well sometimes that does happen. Now I don't know that about Tony Khan, 'cause I don't really know him. Never had the opportunity to meet him. But like I said, I think with that, with Punk doing that for the first time there in AEW, Tony Khan sitting there, never heard nothing like this before, and all of a sudden, boom, here it is. My opinion is, I just think Tony Khan was just at a point where he didn't know what to do.