WWE NXT Live Coverage (09/13) - One Year Anniversary Show, Steel Cage Match, North American Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "NXT 2.0" on September 13, 2022!

Tonight's show will celebrate one year of "NXT 2.0"! Carmelo Hayes will be putting his North American Championship on the line against either Wes Lee, Von Wagner, or Joe Gacy (as will be picked by fans). Hayes has had a dominant run since winning the Breakout Tournament and cashing in his contract to dethrone Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in October of last year.

Another title match is also set for tonight, as "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be defending their titles against the Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage Match (as chosen by fans). The Creed Brothers will surely be motivated to win back their titles after former Diamond Mine ally Damon Kemp betrayed them at Worlds Collide and cost them their belts. Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly look to prove to fans and their peers that they are worthy of being champions following accusations that their win was a fluke due to Kemp's actions.

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will team up to take on Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner. The D'Angelo Family made an appeal to Grimes last week in an attempt to get him to join them. Grimes declined the offer, leading to Stacks sending him through a table. Who will be Grimes' partner?

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will take on the team of Arianna Grace and Kiana James. James has had issues with Stark and Lyons over the past several weeks, but found a teammate in Arianna Grace after the two ran into one another backstage. Which team will come out on top?