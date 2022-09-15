Claudio Castagnoli Comments On What It Was Like To Work With John Cena

John Cena set an example for Claudio Castagnoli. The ROH World Championn and AEW star sat down with Kurt Angle on the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" and was asked what it was like to work with Cena while they were both in WWE.

"I've nothing but good things to say about John," Castagnoli said to Angle and co-host Paul Bromwell. "John is an awesome person and he has a very high standard for himself, and he's one of those people that doesn't just say how you should do it or say how it should be done. He shows you. He does it every day, he lives it. If he tells you to watch all the matches, he's sitting there at the monitor watching all the matches. If he tells you, 'You should work out,' he is there working out early in the morning.

"That's kind of how I try to do my career, is whatever I would say, I'd just do it, and if people want to take notice, that's good, and if not, I feel like I don't want to bark it all around."

Castagnoli pointed to the match he and Cena had on an episode of "WWE Raw" when Cena was doing a weekly open challenge for his United States Title. Castagnoli, then known as Cesaro, was one of the men to accept the challenge.

"He was a legend at that point, but every match he wants to go out there and prove it," Castagnoli continued. "He's the one that said, 'You're always as good as your last match,' so that kind of stuck with me because every time you walk out of that curtain you want to prove yourself to everybody."

