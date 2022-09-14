Jessie Godderz Announced As Host For Reboot Of Former FOX Franchise

Jessie Godderz has made a name for himself through various means of entertainment, including shows like CBS' "Big Brother," The Talk," and "Tainted Dreams," and of course, professional wrestling, where he's worked for the likes of Ohio Valley Wrestling and Impact. And Godderz isn't taking a break from the limelight anytime soon, as "Mr. Pec-Tacular" revealed earlier today on social media that he has another television project in the works.

Godderz will be joining the "Whacked Out Sports" franchise as host of the new series "Whacked Out." The "Whacked Out" series of shows focus on outrageous video clips featuring crashes, falls, and assorted bloopers from people all around the world. "Whacked Out Sports" first began in 2006, and upon it becoming a rating success, FOX would create the spinoff "Whacked Out Videos" in 2008. It appears Godderz will be working directly with William Shatner and Jeff Timmons as they produce and film the show each week.

In the ring, Godderz has racked up several championship wins in the various indie promotions he's performed for. In OVW, Godderz has been the OVW Southern Tag Team Champions on seven different occasions, won the OVW Television Title, and even won the OVW National Heavyweight Title. As for his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Godderz won the TNA Turkey Bowl in 2013, the TNA World Cup in 2016, and was a 2-time Impact World Tag Team Champion with partner Robbie E, now known as "WWE NXT's" Robert Stone — though Stone hasn't appeared on "NXT" programming in some time.