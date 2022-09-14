Mike Tyson Smokes Weed On The Sidewalk With WWE Hall Of Famer

Ric Flair certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement.

"The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to share a video of him smoking blunts with fellow cannabis entrepreneur and boxing legend Mike Tyson outside of TAO Chicago, a popular and haunted nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood.

"Ric Flair Drip, Mike Tyson 2.0, go 'Woo!' on a b***h!" Flair said before letting out his trademark "Woo," much to the delight of Tyson, as both men light up their product. Tyson launched his Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand in 2016, and will soon launch a strain called "Ric Flair Drip," named for the hit song by Offset & Metro Boomin'. The brand is a result of a partnership with the major marijuana conglomerate Verano to bring "Ric Flair Drip" flower, pre-rolls (both blunts and joints), edibles, and vape cartridges to Arizona, Nevada, and Illinois in October, and then expanding to more states later in the year.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his last match in July, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a divisive match from the resurrected-for-one-night Jim Crockett Promotions at Starrcast V. After initially "retiring" in 2008 at WrestleMania 24, Flair has since wrestled against Hulk Hogan in Australia on the "Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin" tour, as well as a stint in TNA/Impact Wrestling, last wrestling for that promotion in 2011. Flair's final match (at least for now) was also the final outing for wrestling referee Mike Chioda, who ended his 33-year career officiating the match, calling the bout his "last chapter."