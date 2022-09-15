D-Von Dudley Addresses His Short-Live 'Reverend D-Von' WWE Gimmick

The gimmick was something that was "always destined to fail," according to D-Von, and he struggled with getting himself over with the audience while several other factors were coming into play, including him being paired with "Deacon" Batista, who had just been called up to WWE's main roster.

"I wasn't a singles competitor at that point, so trying to be a tag team wrestler ... that was hard. Now you put Batista, who's never really been on TV, never really been anywhere, never done anything, and now you put him with me, and now I have to get him over along with myself. It's a hard task."

D-Von was also asked what inspired Vince McMahon to create the character, and he explained it was a way to poke fun at the Catholic Church after they picketed WWE headquarters.

