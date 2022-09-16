Omos Opens Up About Medical Condition He Shares With Andre The Giant

Omos shares a rare medical condition that Andre The Giant had, but there are extra layers. When Omos was playing college basketball at the University of South Florida, he didn't know immediately that he had the rare condition. He detailed first finding out about it during an appearance on "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy."

"So, during my freshman year I did all the physicals and nothing came up," Omos said. "I still had an enlarged heart, but I'm a big guy. So, they're like, 'Alright.' Redshirt year, we're playing Cincinnati. Won the game, overtime. That Monday, my head coach Stan Heath gets an email from the president of the university. So, this email was sent from a medical doctor to the president and my head coach was cc'd, so he was the third person on the email."

Dr. David Vesely then told Omos in person that he thought he may have something serious that needed immediate medical attention.

"'Based on his features, how big his hands are, how much his stature is, I think he has a pituitary tumor.'" Dr. Vesely said.

Omos ended up getting an MRI on his brain and it was revealed that he indeed had a tumor. He was told by doctors that if the tumor hadn't been taken out, he would've either gone blind or died of a heart attack.

"I have pretty much the same thing that Andre The Giant had, but mine is a little bit different than his because he had acromegaly, which is what this is called," Omos said. "Me, I have acromegaly and I have gigantism and I have partial Cushing's disease. So, I have a mixture of all three."

