Impact Wrestling Results (9/15): X-Division Title Match, Impact World Tag Team Titles Match, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling for September 15, 2022.
Tonight's show will feature two title matches, OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) will be defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann, while "Speedball" Mike Bailey is set to defend his X-Division Title against Mascara Dorada.
Other matches for the night include The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin) against The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows), Killer Kelly will face Alisha, and Moose and Steve Maclin against Decay members Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.
Also, New Japan Pro Wrestling's Yuya Uemura will face Raj Sigh during BTI (Before The Impact), which airs at 7:30 ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.
Before the show starts, there is a video package of what happened last week. Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before quickly transitioning to the opening match.
X-Division Title Match: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada
The first match of the night is "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada. The crowd chants "Speedball."
The two go back and forth with chops. Dorada uses the backstabber. Dorada then goes for the Dorado Driver, but Bailey moves. He counters with a moonsault, they are both outside of the ring.
Back in the ring, the two fight on the ropes. Dorado hits Bailey with the hurricanrana. Dorado went for a springboard moonsault, but Bailey lifts his knees. Bailey hits a superkick and a spin kick on Dorado. He ends the match with The Ultimate Weapon for the pinfall and retains the title!
Winner: "Speedball" Mike Bailey.
After the match, Bailey lifts Dorado's hands. Honor No More's Kenny King comes out and hits Bailey with the Royal Flush.
A video package shows Eric Young and Deaner outside in the woods, walking out to a crowd of people in yellow sweatshirts. He asks one of them what his name is, and the guy says "Eric Young," and Deaner attacks him. Another guy is asked to step forward and he calls Young, "The Designer." Young is happy. Young asks another person what their name is, and the guy says "Justin" and he gets beat up. Young keeps asking others in the group and they all answer, "I am violence."
Back from commercial break. Scott D'Amore is talking to Mike Bailey. He announces that Bailey will be facing former ROH star Delirious at Victory Road and the return of the Triple Threat Revolver. D'Amore also tells Bailey that Frankie Kazarian wants a shot that the X-Division title.