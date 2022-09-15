Impact Wrestling Results (9/15): X-Division Title Match, Impact World Tag Team Titles Match, More

The first match of the night is "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada. The crowd chants "Speedball."

The two go back and forth with chops. Dorada uses the backstabber. Dorada then goes for the Dorado Driver, but Bailey moves. He counters with a moonsault, they are both outside of the ring.

Back in the ring, the two fight on the ropes. Dorado hits Bailey with the hurricanrana. Dorado went for a springboard moonsault, but Bailey lifts his knees. Bailey hits a superkick and a spin kick on Dorado. He ends the match with The Ultimate Weapon for the pinfall and retains the title!

Winner: "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

After the match, Bailey lifts Dorado's hands. Honor No More's Kenny King comes out and hits Bailey with the Royal Flush.

A video package shows Eric Young and Deaner outside in the woods, walking out to a crowd of people in yellow sweatshirts. He asks one of them what his name is, and the guy says "Eric Young," and Deaner attacks him. Another guy is asked to step forward and he calls Young, "The Designer." Young is happy. Young asks another person what their name is, and the guy says "Justin" and he gets beat up. Young keeps asking others in the group and they all answer, "I am violence."

Back from commercial break. Scott D'Amore is talking to Mike Bailey. He announces that Bailey will be facing former ROH star Delirious at Victory Road and the return of the Triple Threat Revolver. D'Amore also tells Bailey that Frankie Kazarian wants a shot that the X-Division title.