Billy Gunn And Other AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming Film

Three AEW wrestlers have supporting roles in a new independently produced action-thriller film.

According to the IMDb, the film is "Missing Persons" and the plot is summarized: as "Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist." The film's trailer has been posted on Facebook and some of the footage appears to have a science-fiction element.

The AEW is represented in the film by Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Billy's son Austin Gunn. "Missing Persons" is directed by Brett Bentman, a Texas-based filmmaker with a talent for prolific output – in addition to "Missing Persons," he's already released two other feature films this year ("Bull Shark" and "The Bounty Men"), is finishing two other films ("Andromeda" and "Meteor: First Impact") and is in pre-production on two more works ("The Doc" and "A Christmas Heist").

Bentman is producing "Missing Persons" for his B22 Films company and several of his actors, including leading man Thom Hallum and supporting players Robert Keith and Tom Zembrod, have appeared in several of Bentman's films.

The AEW wrestlers have made occasional forays into acting. Rhodes voiced his Goldust persona in the 2016 animated film "Scooby-Doo and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon" while he joined the Gunns in Bentman's 2020 "Misanthrope."

The IMDb has marked "Missing Persons" as being "completed." ITN Distribution, which handled the release of Bentman's earlier films, is on board as this film's worldwide distributor. However, no release date has been announced for the film.