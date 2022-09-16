WWE Elects Two New Members To Its Board Of Directors

WWE has announced the election of Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon to its board of directors.

McKenna served as chief information officer for the NFL from 2012 to 2022, where she focused on the league's technology strategy; she also served as the executive sponsor of the Women's Interactive Group. McKenna is currently on the board of directors of the business communications solutions company RingCentral, and from 2015 to 2018, she served on the board of Insperity, a provider of human resources and administrative services to small and medium-sized businesses.

Dillon served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary for The ExOne Company, a provider of 3D printing machines and printed products to industrial customers, from 2013 to 2018, and had previously worked as a partner with the national law firms Reed Smith LLP and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC. She also serves on the board of the healthcare and pharmaceutical company Viatris, and was previously a board member at Mylan, which merged with Upjohn in 2020 to form Viatris.

"Michelle and JoEllen bring to WWE's Board of Directors incredible experience across key areas that we believe will benefit our organization," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO.

In addition to McKenna and Dillon, the WWE board of directors also includes McMahon, her co-CEO Nick Khan, and her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Also on the board of directors are Steve Koonin, CEO for the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena; Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas; Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports; Steve Pamon, president of Verzuz; Man Jit Singh, former president of home entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment; Jeffrey R. Speed, former executive vice president and chief financial officer at Six Flags Inc.; and Alan M. Wexler, senior vice president of innovations and growth at General Motors.