Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'

During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."

"It was a really hard pill to swallow, probably one of the biggest pills I've ever had to swallow in life, but a reality check," Strowman said. "It was disheartening, to say the least, stepping up at the beginning of the pandemic when other people couldn't come to work, people didn't come to work, not knowing what's going on in the world and strapping this company on my back and going out there week in and week out, doing everything in my power to get the quality product out so I could take the peoples minds off the stuff that was going on."

"I have no hard feelings, business is business," Strowman continued, but noted that he "had this feeling of, well, I was just a stray dog, and all of a sudden I was kicked off the porch."