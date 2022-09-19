Teddy Long On The Current WWE Talent Not Having To Deal With John Laurinaitis' 'Bullsh-T'

Former WWE "SmackDown" General Manager and referee Teddy Long isn't likely to exchange Christmas cards with John Laurinaitis anytime soon. Laurinaitis, the former EVP of Talent Relations in WWE, was released by the company after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that he and former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon were accused of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct.

Long told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that Laurinaitis got what was coming to him.

"Well I think with John Laurinaitis, it's karma," Long said. "Karma will come back to get you. Laurinaitis was never a big fan of mine. He always laughed and grinned in my face, but he hated my guts. So I'm just saying, and I knew that he probably thought I didn't know it because he used to come and try to bulls**t me with, 'Well, hey, Teddy, so glad you could make it. Man, we were thinking about you.' You ain't thinking about me. You know what I mean? Jesus Christ. But anyway, like I said, I learned how to play the game. So you go along with the bullsh*t and that's how you keep your job and survive another day."

Long also said that he's glad WWE talent will no longer have to worry about Laurinaitis' antics.

"Yes I am," Long said. "I'm really happy about that. Because, I mean, people shouldn't have to do that to keep a job. If you're out there doing your job, then you should be awarded for doing your job. Some guy that walk up to you and maybe give you a bump in paycheck or raising your paycheck or put the belt on you and now you're the big star. But all that's bribe."