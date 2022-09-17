Roman Reigns On Why Brock Lesnar Is Tough To Work With

Roman Reigns is at the top of the mountain in WWE, but Brock Lesnar has not made the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's journey an easy one.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" talk show, Reigns stated his dueling with Lesnar has created a "more competitive, aggressive atmosphere" that has resonated with the WWE audience.

"Me and Brock have been at a bunch of huge shows together," Reigns said, citing "big pay-per-views" including WrestleMania as their high-profile platforms. "I would definitely say he's been, thus far, my biggest rival."

As for working with Lesnar, Reigns acknowledged his rival's aggressive approach to wrestling can be more than a little challenging.

"F**king Brock Lesnar, man, he picks you up and throws you on your head — there's nothing nice about that," he said. "It's very tough to work with a human being like that — that some call him, like, the alpha male of our species. And it's true, he really is what he is. I mean, he's a great businessman, but at the same time he has a legitimate background of MMA that when you get in the ring, there has to be some kind of protection of that legitimacy."

Reigns added: "We can't just put them in there with anybody. But at the same time, when you get in there with them, you kind of understand it's gonna be a bit of a ride, but there's gonna be a lot of eyeballs on it. So that always makes it better."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.