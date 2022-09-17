Maria Kanellis Reveals Who Sent Her First Garbage Bag From WWE

After Mickie James was released by WWE last year, she tweeted a photo of a garbage bag containing some of her belongings that the company had sent her. The photo became the talk of the wrestling world, which sparked WWE to fire Mark Carrano, the person responsible for sending the bag. A decade prior, Maria Kanellis also received a garbage bag of her things after her WWE release, and she recently revealed who was responsible for sending it to her.

"I received my first garbage bag ... underneath John Laurinaitis," Kanellis said of the former WWE EVP of Talent Relations on "Interviews With James." "This situation has been going on for a bit and they really should hire outside HR departments to come in and do some audits on what's going on within the company. ... Hire therapists if people need mental help. I just think they need to take a look within and start dealing with some of these real-life adult problems."

Laurinaitis is no longer with the company after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that he and former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon were accused of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct.

