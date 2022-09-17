Paul Wight Addresses The Challenges Of Doing AEW Commentary

AEW's Paul Wight has had a long and storied career as an in-ring competitor, both as The Giant in WCW and Big Show in WWE. Over the past year and a half, Wight has been transitioning into a commentator role, which has not been without its challenges.

In an interview with WNYT NewsChannel 13 in Albany, N.Y., ahead of an AEW's recent event in that city, Wight acknowledged that not swearing on the air was the main challenge he faced in his microphone duties.

"That's a big one because when you see some of the stuff these athletes do, you have to go 'Holy ... holy ... cannoli,'" he joked.

Wight said he was currently "learning the beats and the cadences" that go into ring commentary, and he cited several industry legends as inspiration.

"I got this great talent that I've watched over the years, from going back to Gordon Solie and Gorilla Monsoon and getting to work with Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone," he said, adding praise for Excalibur as being "like a savant" for his rapid ability to pull the names of maneuvers used by the wrestlers.

Wight, 50, viewed ring commentary as the next step in his wrestling career, noting that "your time in the ring lacing up boots and taking bumps has a determined ending at some point. One, because your body gives out, and two, because there's just younger talent that comes on that's exciting and fresh and they have earned the opportunity for that spotlight. So, that's just the natural progression of things, new guard replacing the old guard. But how do you be a part of the business and be able to enhance that younger talent?"

Wight thanked AEW owner Tony Khan for the opportunity to be behind the microphone and in the AEW ring.

"For keeping a job, it's a pretty good maneuver," he said.