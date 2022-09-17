Reported Location Plans For AEW Revolution 2023

All Elite Wrestling could be heading to California next year for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted in the report that AEW "tentatively" has the AEW Revolution pay-per-view set for the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. The event usually takes place in late February or early March.

If AEW Revolution does actually end up taking place at the Cow Palace next year, it will be the first wrestling show from the arena since NJPW's G1 Special in 2019. Fightful Select noted that WWE hasn't been to the Cow Palace in over ten years, and it has been over 15 years since the company held a televised event at the location.

This year's AEW Revolution was in Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena on March 6. In the main event, then-AEW Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page retained his title against Adam Cole.

Also, during the 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, William Regal and Swerve Strickland made their AEW debuts, CM Punk defeated MJF in a Dog Collar Match, Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, then-AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D retained her title against Thunder Rosa, and Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho.

AEW's first Revolution pay-per-view was on February 29, 2020, and the location for the event was Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The main event saw Jon Moxley defeat Chris Jericho to become the new AEW World Champion.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear, is on November 19, 2022, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.