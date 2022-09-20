Roman Reigns Blanked During Promo Exchange With Top WWE Star

Roman Reigns freely admits there have been times when he has been at a loss for words – a situation that is magnified when the WWE cameras are on him.

"I've blanked a few times," Reigns said in an interview with Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" talk show. "I probably blanked a couple of weeks ago. But when you get to a certain point, you just roll through it."

Reigns was reminded of a 2017 promo he did during his feud with John Cena where he blanked during the give-and-take. Reigns admitted, "Yeah, that was one of them," but he added the potential stumble was a valuable learning experience.

"I think just being in that position and going through that experience made me better," he said. "I don't think it was anything like John specifically ... because I take from everybody I've worked with, everyone I've competed with. I always try to take something that I learned from them. Like, if you're an offensive coordinator I'm working under you as a quarterback coach or something, and it's like, 'Man, that offense was good. I'm taking everything that I liked from it, then I'm gonna add a little something to my own playbook, and then now I've got my own formula here.'"

On the flip side of blanking, Reigns has also faced situations with ad-libbing – particularly when responding to a specific taunt from people in the audience.

"With me, this comes back to experience and just like having the time in," he said. "If you're going to ad-lib, it's perfect, it's good. You want to ad-lib because it's a live performance. But sometimes an ad-lib takes your eye off the ball. So now you go, 'Let's get back on track.'"