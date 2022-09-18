Kofi Kingston Pleads With Marvel To Cast Him In Black Panther Series

WWE has enabled many wrestlers to become successful movie stars. Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena are currently dominating the box office and starring in hit franchises, and Kofi Kingston wants to follow in their footsteps.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the New Day member pleaded with Marvel executives to cast him on their upcoming "Black Panther" TV series for Disney+. Furthermore, he revealed why he's perfect for a spot in the cast. "I already fit the mold," he told the outlet. "I was born in the Mother Land, you know what I'm saying? Put your boy on the show!"

Kingston's love of Marvel has been well-documented on WWE television. As the TMZ Sports report highlights, he carried a Thor hammer to the ring on a recent episode of "SmackDown." The Superstar donned the Norse god's gear for the occasion as well, while his tag partner, Xavier Woods, dressed up as Loki. If Marvel decides to cast Kingston in a project, he also wants his New Day cohorts to join him for the ride. "Look, man, there's a lot of us that are Marvel fans," Kingston said. "Myself, Woods, and E, your boys — the New Day — would love to be in a Marvel movie."

Of course, it remains to be seen if the New Day gang will join former WWE colleague Bautista in the MCU. For now, Kingston is simply stating his interest and hoping the information gets back to the right people. "We put things out into the universe and then we pray for the most positive. It's all about putting yourself out there."