Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'

Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.

During episode 13 of "Ronda on the Road," Rousey discussed her WrestleMania 38 match with Charlotte and recalled the first time she got to see how she performed in that match. "You know what? The first time I watched the match it was on my phone with the sound off while I was trying to put Pō to sleep," Rousey said. "She was, like, feeding."

Rousey watched the match back in full with the sound on and was quite pleased with the result, noting that she thinks the match will age like fine wine. "I think it's gonna be one of those cult classic matches," Rousey stated. "It's gonna be like the Labyrinth of matches, you know? When it first came out everyone was like, 'What the hell? Why does David Bowie have giant copies and talking to our children?' But then later you realize something awesome about it every time and that kinda makes it one of your favorite movies ever."

Many fans are actually in agreement that the WrestleMania 38 match between Rousey and Charlotte was disappointing. Their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash has received far greater praise. That was an "I Quit" match, which saw Rousey defeat Charlotte to become the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion.