WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event

Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend.

The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.

Yes this happened at @wwe n Bakersfield last night. @DMcIntyreWWE is a beast and @wwe_kaiser you have a big hard foot and it hurt my face! pic.twitter.com/3rn68m0cOm — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) September 18, 2022

On a related note, Robinson recently celebrated his 25-year anniversary in the wrestling business. The former "Junior Naitch" revealed via social media that his first-ever televised match as a referee took place on the September 17, 1997, episode of "WCW Saturday Night" on TBS.

"Today September 17th marks my 25 years in the wrestling business on tv," Robinson wrote on his Instagram. "Thanks to @#GeorgeSouth and # lItalianstallion for giving me a break on indies and #terrytaylor for giving me a chance at #wcw."

Robinson, who grew up idolizing Ric Flair, had the honor of calling The Nature Boy's farewell WWE match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. Robinson was also the referee for the last-ever "WCW Nitro" match between Flair and Sting, and the late Eddie Guerrero's final match against Mr. Kennedy in November 2005.