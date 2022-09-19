MJF Says Tony Khan 'Felt Personally Attacked' By Recent WWE Actions

While most of the attention from AEW's now-infamous media scrum involved a CM Punk-fueled locker room brawl, less focus was placed on AEW Owner Tony Khan's complaint about rival WWE broadcasting two major events during the same weekend as is company's All Out" pay-per-view.

Khan's unhappiness was defended by MJF in an interview on "The MMA Hour."

"We're still the underdog," said MJF about AEW. "All you have to understand is that he felt personally attacked at that point. You can't blame him."

MJF observed that once WWE found out "we're doing a pay-per-view at this time, all of a sudden magically there's two pay-per-views." While MJF offered a sarcastic compliment to WWE's strategy – "If I was on the other side of the fence, I would be doing five paper views on the same day" – he also felt Khan came up the winner.

"His back was against the wall and he still hit a freakin' home run," he said, adding, "He felt pressured, and I think that was a result – you're talking about that pressure now."

MJF welcomed competition between the organizations, which he felt was in the best interests of all stakeholders in wrestling.

"Because if there's only one show in town," he said, "we're all kind of screwed, right?"

MJF insisted that "no one should be worried about AEW.

"We're one and two in cable every single Wednesday night."

He also announced that the parent company of TBS and TNT, the cable networks carrying AEW's shows, cannot get enough of him.

"I know for a fact that Warner Bros. Discovery is over the moon that MJF is back," he said.

