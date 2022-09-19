AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (09/19) - Mascara Dorada Vs. Serpentico, Frankie Kazarian Vs. Jora Johl, Skye Blue In Action And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on September 19, 2022!
Mascara Dorada will be making his AEW debut against Serpentico. Dorada is best known for his time with WWE, where he wrestled under the name Gran Metalik in the Cruiserweight Division and the tag team division (as part of Lucha House Party alongside Lince Dorado and Kalisto). He briefly won the 24/7 Championship on the November 10, 2020 episode of "Raw" before being granted his release in November of the following year.
Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys will be taking on Boujii, Rick Recon and Omar in a non-title trios match. Castle and The Boys won the titles at Death Before Dishonor back in July from The Righteous.
Frankie Kazarian will make his return to "AEW Dark: Elevation" as he faces off with Jora Johl. "The Reality" Zack Clayton will also take on Conan Lycan. In the tag team division, The Butcher and The Blade look to score a win over Liam Davis and Mike Anthony. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party will also take on Aggro and Danger Kid.
Two women's matches are also scheduled for tonight, as Nyla Rose (with Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero in her corner) will square off with B3CCA. The fan favorite Skye Blue also looks to pick up a win against Chica Carreras.
We are live! Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Zack Clayton heads to the ring. Conan Lycan is already in the ring.
Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan
The bell rings and Clayton clips Lycan's knee. He delivers an uppercut before Lycan fires back with a few right hands. He knocks Clayton to the mat, but Clayton manages to send him into the middle turnbuckle. He delivers a vertical suplex, then goes for a pin but Lycan kicks out. Clayton hits another vertical suplex, followed by a jumping knee and a powerslam. He goes for a pin, but Lycan kicks out. Lycan delivers a spinebuster, then ascends to the top. He looks for a 450 Splash, but Clayton moves out of the way and delivers a Spin Out Torture Rack for the win.
Winner: Zack Clayton
Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Vickie Guerrero head to the ring, with B3CCA already waiting inside.
Nyla Rose (w/ Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero) vs. B3CCA
The bell rings and the two lock up. Rose sends B3CCA into the corner, then follows it up with a spear. She hits the Beast Bomb for the win.
Winner: Nyla Rose
After the match, Vickie Guerrero grabs a mic and hands it to Shafir. Shafir introduces herself and says that Albany welcomed her with open arms when she immigrated from Moldova with her parents in 1993. She says that Albany created The Problem and tells them that they are the issue. She tells fans that they don't know anything about her before telling them they need to understand that "violence is always on the way."
Private Party heads to the ring, with Aggro and Danger Kid already waiting inside.
Private Party vs. Aggro and Danger Kid
Kassidy and Kid begin the action. The bell rings and Danger Kid delivers a back body drop to Kassidy. Quen tags in and delivers a crossbody off the top. Kassidy tags back in and delivers a stomp off the top rope. Kassidy delivers a couple chops, then tags in Quen. Quen delivers an elbow before Kassidy tags in and delivers a senton. Quen tags back in and delivers a kick to Kid's midsection. He delivers a drop kick to Kid's head, but Kid fires back with a kick to his jaw.
Both men tag in their partners and Aggro delivers a kick to Kassidy's head. He delivers a missile drop kick off the top, then goes for a pin but Kassidy kicks out. Kassidy delivers an arm drag, followed by an insiguri. The two deliver the Gin and Juice for the win.
Winner: Private Party
Skye Blue heads to the ring, with Chica Carreras already waiting inside.
Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras
The bell rings and the two lock up. Carreras delivers a kick to Blue's midsection, but Blue fires back with a shoulder tackle. Blue delivers a kick to Carreras' head, then locks in an arm submission. Carreras escapes and delivers a chop. Carreras delivers a drop kick, then goes for a pin but Blue kicks out at two. Blue hits an insiguri, followed by a running knee and a drop kick. She delivers a super kick to Carreras, then hits the Skye Fall for the win.
Winner: Skye Blue
Dalton Castle and The Boys head to the ring, with Boujii, Rick Recon and Omar already waiting inside.