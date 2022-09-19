AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (09/19) - Mascara Dorada Vs. Serpentico, Frankie Kazarian Vs. Jora Johl, Skye Blue In Action And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on September 19, 2022!

Mascara Dorada will be making his AEW debut against Serpentico. Dorada is best known for his time with WWE, where he wrestled under the name Gran Metalik in the Cruiserweight Division and the tag team division (as part of Lucha House Party alongside Lince Dorado and Kalisto). He briefly won the 24/7 Championship on the November 10, 2020 episode of "Raw" before being granted his release in November of the following year.

Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys will be taking on Boujii, Rick Recon and Omar in a non-title trios match. Castle and The Boys won the titles at Death Before Dishonor back in July from The Righteous.

Frankie Kazarian will make his return to "AEW Dark: Elevation" as he faces off with Jora Johl. "The Reality" Zack Clayton will also take on Conan Lycan. In the tag team division, The Butcher and The Blade look to score a win over Liam Davis and Mike Anthony. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party will also take on Aggro and Danger Kid.

Two women's matches are also scheduled for tonight, as Nyla Rose (with Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero in her corner) will square off with B3CCA. The fan favorite Skye Blue also looks to pick up a win against Chica Carreras.

We are live! Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Zack Clayton heads to the ring. Conan Lycan is already in the ring.