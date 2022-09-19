WWE Raw Live Coverage (09/19) - United States Championship Match, Kevin Owens Vs. Austin Theory

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 19, 2022!

United States Champion Bobby Lashley will be putting his title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins claimed in last week's opening segment that he's moved on from his issues with Matt Riddle over the past several weeks and looks to push forward in order to reclaim championship gold. He then came face-to-face backstage with Lashley in a heated confrontation and challenged him for his title, to which Lashley accepted.

Kevin Owens will be taking on Austin Theory in singles competition as the two look to put their issues to rest. They faced off in a match a couple of weeks ago, with Owens managing to score the win after hitting his signature Pop-Up Powerbomb and a Stunner. They then had an intense exchange of words last week, during which Owens attempted to put Theory in his place and Theory refused to listen.

"Miz TV" will be making its return to "Raw" as The A-Lister invites Dexter Lumis to be his guest on the show. Lumis has been haunting The Miz over the last several weeks, managing to sneak past security details to cost him matches, stalk him in his home and even take him hostage during a match. Subsequently, The Miz has become increasingly paranoid and has had trouble focusing on his matches. Is Lumis going to show up, and if so, what will he have to say?