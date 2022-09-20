How Alexa Bliss Made History Within Her First Year On The WWE Main Roster

Alexa Bliss has been extremely successful since arriving at WWE, but she didn't get there right away. Bliss began her sports entertainment career in "NXT" in 2013, playing a character who looked like what might happen if Tinkerbell joined the cheerleading squad. While she won her first televised match against WWE veteran Alicia Fox, Bliss spent the majority of her early "NXT" tenure losing to the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. In 2015, Bliss turned heel and began managing the team of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy, who won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship under her guidance, but Bliss herself was never able to capture championship gold in "NXT," and in 2016, she abandoned Blake and Murphy and made her way up to the main roster.

2016 was the year WWE reinstituted the brand extension, splitting its roster into exclusive "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" performers via a "draft." The draft included "NXT" talent, and Bliss was drafted to the "SmackDown" brand. In "NXT," Bliss had played second fiddle to the celebrated Four Horsewomen, but she thrived on the main roster, and in her very first year, she managed to accomplish a major historical feat before any of the Horsewomen had the chance.