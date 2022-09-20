MJF Gives His Thoughts On Triple H

When it comes to achieving wrestling greatness, MJF believes that the path to glory is not so much dependent on brains or muscles, but rather on possessing a large nose.

In an interview on "Rasslin'," MFJ was asked by host Brandon F. Walker for his opinion on Paul "Triple H" Levesque. MJF replied: "Great guy, great guy." Walker then praised Levesque for having a "nose for talent," and MJF found common ground with Levesque via their noses.

"Honestly, I have a very large nose as well," he said. "And I think it has something to do with the amount of talent you have in the wrestling business."

When Walker informed MJF that The Rock doesn't have "a very big nose," MJF said: "That was the problem. That's why he had to get out early to pursue the acting thing."

MJF referred to Ric Flair's nose size in a scatological term and insisted that Shawn Michael "had a big nose early, pretty solidly big nose" before it was broken.

Walker sought to switch gears by asking MJF for his choice of wrestling's all-time greatest. which MJF self-identified as the answer. When the question was clarified for a pre-MJF great wrestler, the AEW star was more circumspect.

"That's a tough question," he said. "If you want to go for overall package and not just being this phenom of a star, to me it's [Roddy] Piper. But if you want to go in ring, I think Triple H is up there, man. I really do. And I don't think he gets enough credit. Because guys like Austin and Rock, of course they were very good. Yeah, but you need to put them in there with somebody who is great."

