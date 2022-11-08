This Vintage Hulk Hogan Doll Is Worth A Ridiculous Amount Today

Hulk Hogan has and always will be an iconic name in the lore of professional wrestling. Many people would be hard-pressed to go to any adult who's followed wrestling for years and not have them mention Hogan as one of the names they grew up watching in the '80s and '90s. Whereas Sting has been famously known as "The Franchise of WCW," Hogan was the front-runner for the World Wrestling Federation when it came to branding for decades. Much of WWF's top selling merchandise likely had Hogan's name or face on it. From plates, napkins and lunch boxes to t-shirts, bandanas, TV shows and more, Hogan was the "needle-mover" for WWF in his heyday.

While the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns have long since supplanted "The Hulkster" as top sellers for the now-WWE in the new millennium, there are still times where Hogan can "drop the big leg" when it comes to fans and collectibles.