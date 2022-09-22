Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win

In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

"I was expecting boos," said Rousey. "I came out with my guard up and I didn't get to enjoy that moment because I was expecting what I got on the way out. So when I came out and everyone popped, I just blocked them out, didn't let them in, and just went in, did my job and got out."

Expecting to come in as a heel on the "Raw" after her Rumble victory, Rousey was told "no, no, no ... you need to smile and you need to stop being a b***h" because Vince McMahon had changed his mind after hearing the pop she received from the St. Louis crowd at The Dome, saying "Well, they popped for her real big so she's a babyface."