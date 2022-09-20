Trish Stratus Gives Health Update Following Emergency Surgery

Trish Stratus is on the road to recovery.

Stratus took to Twitter to thank her fans and followers for their outpouring of support after Stratus underwent emergency surgery to remove her appendix. "I just wanted to hop on here and say thank you for all the messages," Stratus said in a video. "I did not expect such an outpour of support and well-wishes, and it really means a lot. I'm sorry if I worried you."

Stratus drove herself to the emergency room despite the pain and described the situation as "a crazy occurrence." The WWE Hall of Famer said "the takeaway is to listen to your body. Thankfully I did."

Stratus recorded the video while sipping on bone broth that her mother made for her. She's continuing to listen to her body as she recovers. "I tend to do normal-person things when I'm a 'post-surgery person' right now, so I'm listening — I hear you body — to my body and trying to slow down and take the time to recover. But everything's A-OK."

Stratus stressed "putting in the good stuff" such as the bone broth and other nutritional foods, as well as having an optimistic outlook. "I think a lot of recovery is mind over matter."

Stratus appeared on a recent episode of "WWE Raw" in her hometown of Toronto, where she helped WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss fight off Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, IO SKY and Bayley. Stratus recently announced that she will return as a judge on Season 2 of "Canada's Got Talent."