KUSHIDA Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Show Due To Health Concerns

NJPW star KUSHIDA will no longer be a part of an NJPW house show scheduled for September 21. KUSHIDA was expected to take part in a "Burning Spirit" live event in the Kumamoto Prefecture. He was set to be featured in a 10-man tag team match where he would've teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Tama Tonga, and Jado to take on Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo.

Plans have changed, as NJPW has announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from the show due to health reasons. Here's what was said in a statement sent out by NJPW. "KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to wrestle on a non-televised live event September 21 in Kumamoto, will miss the event as a precaution due to health concerns. KUSHIDA was removed from Saturday's event in Kagoshima after presenting with a fever. After testing negative for COVID-19, he underwent consultation with doctors who diagnosed him with a suspected skin disease. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding."

As of now, KUSHIDA remains on tap for the Friday and Sunday shows on the "Burning Spirit" tour. As a result of KUSHIDA's absence on Wednesday, the tag team match will now feature eight wrestlers inside of ten. Along with KUSHIDA, Gedo has also been yanked from the match, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's at ringside pulling off his usual antics to give Bullet Club an edge. KUSHIDA made his return to NJPW back in June. He had made his exit from WWE's "NXT 2.0" brand in April.